GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and health experts who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and doctors.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 15-19:
- Monday, February 15
- JT Laybourne (Influencer)
- Dr. Mariell Jessup (Chief Medical Officer of the American Heart Association)
- Tuesday, February 16
- Laurieann Gibson (Dance Your Dance)
- Chef Huda Mu'min
- Wednesday, February 17
- Devale Ellis (The Ellises & The Time Machine)
- Helena Zengel (News of the World)
- Antoinette Rangel & Alexa Kissinger (co-founders Latinx44 Scholarship)
- Thursday, February 18
- LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Dr. Jackie Walters & Dr. Heavenly Kimes (Married to Medicine)
- Dr. Sherri Wilson (Health Careers Program Director Stride Inc.)
- Milly Almodovar (Beauty tips expert)
- Friday, February 19
- Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind)
- Natalie Manuel Lee (Now with Natalie)
