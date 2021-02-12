“GMA3” Guest List: Actors, Health Experts and More to Appear Week of February 15th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and health experts who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and doctors.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 15-19:

Monday, February 15 JT Laybourne (Influencer) Dr. Mariell Jessup (Chief Medical Officer of the American Heart Association)

Tuesday, February 16 Laurieann Gibson ( Dance Your Dance ) Chef Huda Mu'min

Wednesday, February 17 Devale Ellis ( The Ellises & The Time Machine ) Helena Zengel ( News of the World ) Antoinette Rangel & Alexa Kissinger (co-founders Latinx44 Scholarship)

Thursday, February 18 LaKeith Stanfield ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) Dr. Jackie Walters & Dr. Heavenly Kimes ( Married to Medicine ) Dr. Sherri Wilson (Health Careers Program Director Stride Inc.) Milly Almodovar (Beauty tips expert)

Friday, February 19 Joel Kinnaman ( For All Mankind ) Natalie Manuel Lee ( Now with Natalie )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.