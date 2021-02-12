“The View” Guest List: Josh Groban, Laverne Cox and More to Appear Week of February 15th

Next week, The View will welcome several special guests to the daily talk show to discuss their current and upcoming projects including actors, musicians, politicians.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, authors, and musicians (subject to change).

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of February 15-19:

Monday, February 15 The View honors Presidents’ Day Ashley Vanderbilt (Former QAnon Believer) Josh Groban ( Harmony Deluxe ) Sherri Shepherd ( Call Your Mother ; Two Funny Mamas )

Tuesday, February 16 Rep. Stacey Plaskett (House Impeachment Manager) Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. ( The Black Church )

Wednesday, February 17 Dondré Whitfield ( Male Vs. Man )

Thursday, February 18 Laverne Cox ( The Laverne Cox Show )

Friday, February 19 Day of Hot Topics



Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. The View is directed by Sarah de la O.