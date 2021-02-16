Exclusive Clip: Watch Brad Garrett, Donald Faison and Cheryl Hines Guess Who the Real Rock Fashion Designer Is on ABC’s “To Tell the Truth,” Premiering February 16th

ABC’s Winter Fun & Games continues tonight with a new episode of To Tell the Truth and we’re pleased to bring you an exclusive advance clip from this brand-new episode. Contestants Brad Garrett, Donald Faison and Cheryl Hines are trying to figure out who is the real Rock Fashion Designer. Check it out!

About To Tell the Truth:

To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a modern reboot of the 1950’s classic game show produced by Fremantle. A panel of celebrity contestants is presented with three guests claiming to have done the same thing, but only one of them has been sworn “To tell the truth.” They earn points for figuring out who has the real claim to fame among the trio and compete to take home the grand prize, a statue of Anderson’s Mama Doris, who presides over every episode.

Episode Description:

“This week, everyone is rockin’ out with this memorable crew of heroes featuring a rock ‘n’ roll fashion designer, a professional line sitter, a top finger tutter, a professional harpist and a person who has superhuman memory.”

How to Watch:

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8/7c. New episodes are available on demand and on Hulu the following day.