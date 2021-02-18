Disney Names Carlos W. Williams as EVP of Business Affairs and Operations for 20th Television and Freeform

Carlos W. Williams has been named Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Operations for 20th Television and Freeform, a new role created as part of Disney’s ongoing restructuring of their content-creation divisions.

What’s Happening:

In early December, Disney announced a reorganization of their television content creation divisions ABC

Carlos W. Williams was previously Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Operations for Touchstone Television, a brand that was folded into 20th Television in the restructuring.

, Carlos W. Williams’ new role retains his previous title, giving him overview of 20th Television and Freeform. Williams reports to both 20th Television President Karey Burke and Freeform President Tara Duncan, who’s new roles were announced with the December restructuring.

Carlos W. Williams began his entertainment career with Disney, rising through the ranks to become Vice President of Business Affairs for both ABC Studios and the ABC Television Network.

After leaving Disney, Williams held roles at Warner Brothers, A&E, J.J. Abrahms’ Bad Robot Productions, and Fox 21, where he re-entered The Walt Disney Company through the 20th Century Fox acquisition.

