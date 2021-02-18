Disney Names Carlos W. Williams as EVP of Business Affairs and Operations for 20th Television and Freeform

Carlos W. Williams has been named Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Operations for 20th Television and Freeform, a new role created as part of Disney’s ongoing restructuring of their content-creation divisions.
What’s Happening:
- In early December, Disney announced a reorganization of their television content creation divisions, narrowing it down to 20th Television and ABC Signature.
- Carlos W. Williams was previously Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Operations for Touchstone Television, a brand that was folded into 20th Television in the restructuring.
- According to Deadline, Carlos W. Williams’ new role retains his previous title, giving him overview of 20th Television and Freeform.
- Williams reports to both 20th Television President Karey Burke and Freeform President Tara Duncan, who’s new roles were announced with the December restructuring.
- Carlos W. Williams began his entertainment career with Disney, rising through the ranks to become Vice President of Business Affairs for both ABC Studios and the ABC Television Network.
- After leaving Disney, Williams held roles at Warner Brothers, A&E, J.J. Abrahms’ Bad Robot Productions, and Fox 21, where he re-entered The Walt Disney Company through the 20th Century Fox acquisition.
What They’re Saying:
- Craig Hunegs, Walt Disney Television President of Entertainment: “Carlos is a gifted dealmaker and strategist and he will be a fantastic partner to Karey and Tara as they each run and grow their already successful businesses. Having worked with Carlos at Warner Brothers and over the past year here at Disney, I know he’s an incredible asset to both executives and creators, and the perfect leader for this important new role.”