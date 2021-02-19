Disney+ Casts Kids for “Cheaper by the Dozen” Remake Starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff

Disney has revealed the kid cast of the Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen, headlined by Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed the ten cast members who will play the kids of Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff in the Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen.
- The duo’s ten kids will be played by:
- Mykal-Michelle Harris (mixed-ish)
- Andre Robinson (Doc McStuffins)
- Aryan Simhaldri (Just Roll With It)
- Christian Cote (Monsterland)
- Sebastian Cote (Monsterland)
- Luke Prael (Eighth Grade)
- Journee Brown (Orange is the New Black)
- Kyle Rogers
- Caylee Blosenski
- Leo A. Perry
- The new adaptation is co-written by Kenya Barris (ABC’s black-ish) who also serves as executive producer.
- Gabrielle Union also serves as a producer along with Shawn Levy, who directed the 2003 remake starring Steve Martin, which returned to Disney+ today.
- Gail Lerner is signed on to direct and the film is expected to start streaming sometime in 2022.