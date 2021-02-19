“The View” Guest List: Representative Jamie Raskin, Andra Day, Linsey Davis to Appear Week of February 22nd

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show to discuss their current and upcoming projects including politicians, musicians and ABC’s own Linsey Davis.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes a special performance by Andra Day. The show will also feature two days devoted to Hot Topics.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of February 22-26:

Monday, February 22 Lead House Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (Maryland) View Your Deal

Tuesday, February 23 Performance from Andra Day ( The United States vs. Billie Holiday )

Wednesday, February 24 Linsey Davis ( Stay This Way Forever )

Thursday, February 25 Day of Hot Topics

Friday, February 26 Day of Hot Topics



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. The View is directed by Sarah de la O.