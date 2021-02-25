“Star Wars Pinball VR” Will Feature 8-Tables and New and Remastered Content, Debuting April 29th

by | Feb 25, 2021 3:05 PM Pacific Time

Earlier today, Zen Studios announced that Star Wars Pinball VR will feature an eight-table collection with new and remastered content, along with a few new surprises coming on April 29th.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Zen Studios announced on their new monthly Youtube show, The Pinball Show, the new Star Wars Pinball VR, set to debut in April, in a clever video that pays tribute to the classic trailer for the Star Wars Trilogy Special Edition.

  • Star Wars Pinball VR launches April 29 with eight amazing tables: The Mandalorian and Star Wars Classic Collectibles – two tables never released anywhere else before – are joined by six remastered favorites, including Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and Masters of the Force.

  • Star Wars Pinball VR will also feature some special modifications that take full advantage of the virtual reality experience. All of the action occurs in a fully customizable “fan cave,” which houses your in-game pinball table as well as many Star Wars helmets, lightsabers, and other items earned through successful play. Turn on the pinball table and the room comes to life — not only with a new table to play, but also with life-sized characters and vehicles joining you on either side. Meanwhile, Total Immersion mode allows you to experience everything at table level, and fully 360-degree minigames surround you with iconic Star Wars set pieces like the speeder bike chase on Endor, the Bespin carbon-freezing chamber duel, and more.
  • In addition, players will have access to classic Star Wars Pinball features like Career mode, Force powers, competitive game modes, haptic controller feedback, your own personal cantina jukebox and more.

What They’re Saying:

  • Mel Kirk, Chief Operating Officer at Zen Studios: “Zen Studios has had great success bringing Pinball FX digital tables to VR, and we couldn’t be happier to finally have Star Wars enter the mix. It really does feel like you’re playing an actual pinball machine right in front of you! Star Wars Pinball VR is built to be expanded upon, too – no announcements just yet, but we’re hoping to keep the blast doors open for new DLC in the future.”
 
 
