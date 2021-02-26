“GMA” Guest List: Leslie Odom Jr., Daisy Ridley and More to Appear Week of March 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors, musicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 1-6:

Monday, March 1 Steven Yeun ( Minari ) Danielle Steel ( The Affair ) Performance by Leslie Odom Jr. ( One Night in Miami )

Tuesday, March 2 Stephen King ( Later )

Wednesday, March 3 Lupita Nyong'o ( Sulwe ) Hilary Duff ( My Little Brave Girl )

Thursday, March 4 Daisy Ridley ( Chaos Walking ) Paul Bettany ( WandaVision )

Friday, March 5 Riz Ahmed ( Sound of Metal ) Nicole Beharie ( Miss Juneteenth ) Maia Mitchell & Cierra Ramirez ( Good Trouble ) Performance by Kings Of Leon

Saturday, March 6 Binge This! with Jacqueline Coley Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



