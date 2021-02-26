As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors, musicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 1-6:
- Monday, March 1
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
- Danielle Steel (The Affair)
- Performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Tuesday, March 2
- Stephen King (Later)
- Wednesday, March 3
- Lupita Nyong'o (Sulwe)
- Hilary Duff (My Little Brave Girl)
- Thursday, March 4
- Daisy Ridley (Chaos Walking)
- Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
- Friday, March 5
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)
- Maia Mitchell & Cierra Ramirez (Good Trouble)
- Performance by Kings Of Leon
- Saturday, March 6
- Binge This! with Jacqueline Coley
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.