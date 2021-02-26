GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 1-5:
- Monday, March 1
- Mike Richards (Executive Producer Jeopardy!)
- President & CEO Janet Murguía (UnidosUS)
- Trae Bodge
- Pastor Deitrick Haddon
- Tuesday, March 2
- Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Executive Director of UN Women)
- Dwayne Reed (Simon B. Rhymin’)
- Luvvie Ajayi Jones (Professional Troublemaker)
- Milly Almodovar
- Wednesday, March 3
- Dr. Uché Blackstock & Dr. Oni Blackstock
- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
- Julia Letlow (Candidate for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District)
- Thursday, March 4
- Meena Harris (Ambitious Girl)
- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
- Claire B.
- Friday, March 5
- Frank Grillo (Boss Level)
- Dr. Harry L. Williams
- Chris Hogan
- Pastor Samuel Rodriguez
