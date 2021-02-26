“GMA3” Guest List: Mike Richards of “Jeopardy!,” Meena Harris and More to Appear Week of March 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 1-5:

Monday, March 1 Mike Richards (Executive Producer Jeopardy !) President & CEO Janet Murguía (UnidosUS) Trae Bodge Pastor Deitrick Haddon

Tuesday, March 2 Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Executive Director of UN Women) Dwayne Reed ( Simon B. Rhymin’ ) Luvvie Ajayi Jones ( Professional Troublemaker ) Milly Almodovar

Wednesday, March 3 Dr. Uché Blackstock & Dr. Oni Blackstock Yuh-Jung Youn ( Minari ) Julia Letlow (Candidate for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District)

Thursday, March 4 Meena Harris ( Ambitious Girl ) Tahar Rahim ( The Mauritanian ) Claire B.

Friday, March 5 Frank Grillo ( Boss Level ) Dr. Harry L. Williams Chris Hogan Pastor Samuel Rodriguez



