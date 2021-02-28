Learn How to Make Some “WandaVision” Sokovian Iced Tea

Marvel has teamed up with chef Justin Warner for some themed WandaVision recipes to bring us into the show with each episode and this week we got directions to make some thirst-quenching Sokovian Iced tea.

What’s Happening:

themed recipes, this week bringing Sokovian Iced Tea to our living rooms. “In Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, “Don’t Touch that Dial,” Wanda Maximoff actually finds herself sitting by the pool, sipping on a cold drink. Though it’s in black and white coloring, let’s imagine that her beverage of choice is actually a colorful concoction. You can grab for whatever powered drink color you’d like, but here we’re going with red — to match the first color Wanda sees in Westview!”

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup powdered tea

1 cup powdered lemonade

2 – 13oz packets cherry drink mix (or whatever color/flavor you are going for)

Mint and lemon for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the mixes and store in an air-tight container.

Dilute with hot or cold water according to your taste.

Garnish with mint and lemon.

About “WandaVision”

“Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+ Thor and Thor: The Dark World; Randall Park, who reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp; and newcomers Kathryn Hahn, who plays their plucky neighbor, and Teyonah Parris, who plays the adult Monica Rambeau, who was first introduced in Captain Marvel.”

WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.