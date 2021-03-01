ESPN Announces a 3-Part Documentary Series “GOATs: The Greatest of All Time”

ESPN has announced a three-part documentary series GOATs: The Greatest of All Time premiering on Sunday, March 7 at 8:00 pm ET.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s documentary series GOATs: The Greatest of All Time has been announced, celebrating some of the greatest athletes of all time seen through the lens of photographer Walter Iooss.

has been announced, celebrating some of the greatest athletes of all time seen through the lens of photographer Walter Iooss. The documentary will show the work of photographer Walter Iooss from age 17 photographing Roger Maris’s 61st home run to every Super Bowl, including this year’s.

Through the three-part series, there will be interviews with Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, Joe Namath, Ken Griffey, Jr., and more.

The series is directed and executive produced by Kevin Kaufman and Kaufman Films in association with Transform Films & Royal Ventures Studios. Executive producers also include Beth Fraikorn for Transform Films and Joseph DiMuro for Royal Ventures Studios.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Kaufman, Director and Executive Producer: “It’s an honor to celebrate, over three hours, the career of my longtime friend which will never be rivaled because a journey like his – with access to the greatest athletes in the world over 60 years – is inconceivable. It will never happen again, period. The love and admiration these athletes felt for Walter allowed me to start the conversation with their guards down. So these GOATs revealed themselves like never before.”

You can catch the premiere of GOATs: The Greatest of All Time on ESPN on Sunday, March 7, at 8:00 pm ET. The series will also air on ABC on Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 pm ET and will be available on-demand after the premiere.