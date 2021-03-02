Former ESPN Production Executive Mike Pearl Passes Away at 77

Former ESPN production executive Mike Pearl has passed away at the age of 77, according to ESPN.
- Pearl, who retired from ESPN in 2014, is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
- He began his career an an on-air reporter in local news in Miami in the late 1960s before joining CBS in the 70s as a producer on The NFL Today with Phyllis George, Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder.
- He would later spend two stints with ABC Sports, first in the 80s and later in the early 2000s.
- The first time around, Pearl produced Super Bowls, Monday Night Football, the Olympics, multiple editions of the Indy 500 and ABC's "Wide World of Sports."
- When he rejoined ABC Sports in 2003, he supervised Monday Night Football, the 2006 FIFA World Cup and golf, among other properties.
- Over the course of his career, Pearl won 17 Sports Emmy Awards.