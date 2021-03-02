Kennedy Space Center’s Apollo/Saturn V Center to Reopen Later This Month

by | Mar 2, 2021 2:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Kennedy Space Center’s Apollo/Saturn V Center will be reopening to guests later this month with new health and safety guidelines in effect. Guests will be required to reserve a spot bus transportation in order to visit the exhibit.

What’s Happening:

  • Following the extended closure of the Apollo/Saturn V Center, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will once again welcome guests back to the exhibit beginning in late March.
  • An official reopening date has not been announced at this time.
  • Bus transportation is required to experience the exhibits at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. In accordance with new health and safety guidelines, seats on the bus will be limited and are subject to availability.
  • Guests will use a kiosk near the bus transport entrance to select a departure time and reserve their spot on the bus. When a boarding time is announced for departure, guests will be welcomed inside a gated area with social distancing markings.
  • Once inside the bus, passengers will be seated in a socially distanced manner for the short trip directly to the Apollo/Saturn V Center and can return at their leisure.
  • No advance reservations for bus transportation are available.

At the Apollo/Saturn V Center 

  • Guests will enjoy this interactive exhibit and attraction that explores the wonder of the Apollo Program.
  • They’ll be greeted by a recently renovated “sense of arrival” designed to set a new tone for the experience.
  • Other new enhancements include:
    • Moon Scape – an interactive design that informs guests about the importance of the Moon landing and how they can support future space exploration
    • Display of newspapers from around the world that represent the global impact of the first steps on the Moon.
  • Additional experiences include:
    • Augmented reality stations
    • Pose for a photo in Neil Armstrong’s footsteps
    • Hear from veteran astronauts Al Worden, Charlie Duke, Harrison Schmitt and Jim Lovell via life-sized, virtual holograms.
  • Guests can also view the stunning Saturn V Moon rocket, one of only three remaining in the United States. A new addition to this exhibit is projection mapping on the side of the Saturn V that shows the iconic footage of the Moon landing.
  • The Moon Rock Café will not reopen at this time, however, light snacks will be available for purchase at the gift shop.

Health and Safety Measures:

  • Drivers are specially trained to disinfect the buses:
    • After arrival at the Apollo/Saturn V Center
    • Again following return to the visitor complex bus queue
    • Prior to the start of each day
  • Passengers will be required to wear face coverings and seating and capacity will be appropriately managed to maintain proper social distancing.
  • In accordance with CDC recommendations, the visitor complex maintains all precautionary measures, including:
    • Limited attendance
    • Encouraging advance daily admission purchases
    • Requiring face coverings and temperature screening for employees and guests
    • Accommodating social distancing in:
      • Queues
      • Restaurants
      • Show viewing areas
      • Other facilities throughout the complex
    • Implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.
  • Additional details are available at: KennedySpaceCenter.com/info/coronavirus 

More Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:

  • All main visitor complex attractions are available to guests. The visitor complex will continue to operate with reduced hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at a limited capacity.
  • An add-on experiences are also available for small groups for an additional $20, Thursdays through Sundays.
  • The Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and Special Interest Bus Tours remain unavailable at this time.
 
 
