Kennedy Space Center’s Apollo/Saturn V Center to Reopen Later This Month

The Kennedy Space Center’s Apollo/Saturn V Center will be reopening to guests later this month with new health and safety guidelines in effect. Guests will be required to reserve a spot bus transportation in order to visit the exhibit.
What’s Happening:
- Following the extended closure of the Apollo/Saturn V Center, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will once again welcome guests back to the exhibit beginning in late March.
- An official reopening date has not been announced at this time.
- Bus transportation is required to experience the exhibits at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. In accordance with new health and safety guidelines, seats on the bus will be limited and are subject to availability.
- Guests will use a kiosk near the bus transport entrance to select a departure time and reserve their spot on the bus. When a boarding time is announced for departure, guests will be welcomed inside a gated area with social distancing markings.
- Once inside the bus, passengers will be seated in a socially distanced manner for the short trip directly to the Apollo/Saturn V Center and can return at their leisure.
- No advance reservations for bus transportation are available.
At the Apollo/Saturn V Center
- Guests will enjoy this interactive exhibit and attraction that explores the wonder of the Apollo Program.
- They’ll be greeted by a recently renovated “sense of arrival” designed to set a new tone for the experience.
- Other new enhancements include:
- Moon Scape – an interactive design that informs guests about the importance of the Moon landing and how they can support future space exploration
- Display of newspapers from around the world that represent the global impact of the first steps on the Moon.
- Additional experiences include:
- Augmented reality stations
- Pose for a photo in Neil Armstrong’s footsteps
- Hear from veteran astronauts Al Worden, Charlie Duke, Harrison Schmitt and Jim Lovell via life-sized, virtual holograms.
- Guests can also view the stunning Saturn V Moon rocket, one of only three remaining in the United States. A new addition to this exhibit is projection mapping on the side of the Saturn V that shows the iconic footage of the Moon landing.
- The Moon Rock Café will not reopen at this time, however, light snacks will be available for purchase at the gift shop.
Health and Safety Measures:
- Drivers are specially trained to disinfect the buses:
- After arrival at the Apollo/Saturn V Center
- Again following return to the visitor complex bus queue
- Prior to the start of each day
- Passengers will be required to wear face coverings and seating and capacity will be appropriately managed to maintain proper social distancing.
- In accordance with CDC recommendations, the visitor complex maintains all precautionary measures, including:
- Limited attendance
- Encouraging advance daily admission purchases
- Requiring face coverings and temperature screening for employees and guests
- Accommodating social distancing in:
- Queues
- Restaurants
- Show viewing areas
- Other facilities throughout the complex
- Implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.
- Additional details are available at: KennedySpaceCenter.com/info/coronavirus
More Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:
- All main visitor complex attractions are available to guests. The visitor complex will continue to operate with reduced hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at a limited capacity.
- An add-on experiences are also available for small groups for an additional $20, Thursdays through Sundays.
- The Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and Special Interest Bus Tours remain unavailable at this time.