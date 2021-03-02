Kennedy Space Center’s Apollo/Saturn V Center to Reopen Later This Month

The Kennedy Space Center’s Apollo/Saturn V Center will be reopening to guests later this month with new health and safety guidelines in effect. Guests will be required to reserve a spot bus transportation in order to visit the exhibit.

What’s Happening:

Following the extended closure of the Apollo/Saturn V Center, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

An official reopening date has not been announced at this time.

Bus transportation is required to experience the exhibits at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. In accordance with new health and safety guidelines, seats on the bus will be limited and are subject to availability.

Guests will use a kiosk near the bus transport entrance to select a departure time and reserve their spot on the bus. When a boarding time is announced for departure, guests will be welcomed inside a gated area with social distancing markings.

Once inside the bus, passengers will be seated in a socially distanced manner for the short trip directly to the Apollo/Saturn V Center and can return at their leisure.

No advance reservations for bus transportation are available.

At the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Guests will enjoy this interactive exhibit and attraction that explores the wonder of the Apollo Program.

They’ll be greeted by a recently renovated “sense of arrival” designed to set a new tone for the experience.

Other new enhancements include: Moon Scape – an interactive design that informs guests about the importance of the Moon landing and how they can support future space exploration Display of newspapers from around the world that represent the global impact of the first steps on the Moon.

Additional experiences include: Augmented reality stations Pose for a photo in Neil Armstrong’s footsteps Hear from veteran astronauts Al Worden, Charlie Duke, Harrison Schmitt and Jim Lovell via life-sized, virtual holograms.

Guests can also view the stunning Saturn V Moon rocket, one of only three remaining in the United States. A new addition to this exhibit is projection mapping on the side of the Saturn V that shows the iconic footage of the Moon landing.

The Moon Rock Café will not reopen at this time, however, light snacks will be available for purchase at the gift shop.

Health and Safety Measures:

Drivers are specially trained to disinfect the buses: After arrival at the Apollo/Saturn V Center Again following return to the visitor complex bus queue Prior to the start of each day

Passengers will be required to wear face coverings and seating and capacity will be appropriately managed to maintain proper social distancing.

In accordance with CDC recommendations, the visitor complex maintains all precautionary measures, including: Limited attendance Encouraging advance daily admission purchases Requiring face coverings and temperature screening for employees and guests Accommodating social distancing in: Queues Restaurants Show viewing areas Other facilities throughout the complex Implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

Additional details are available at: KennedySpaceCenter.com/info/coronavirus

