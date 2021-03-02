Raddish Kids Celebrates Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” with Free Digital Cooking Kit

Raddish Kids – the award-winning kids' culinary subscription kit and monthly cooking club for kids – has collaborated with Disney to celebrate the release of the all-new fantasy action-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for an additional fee, starting March 5th, 2021, with a free downloadable Raddish cooking kit available today. This digital cooking kit features recipes that the entire family can make together, with the kids leading the charge.

Magic, mythology, and heart-pounding action fuel the journey of Raya – a young warrior and sworn protector of the sacred dragon gem. Audiences will travel alongside Raya as she discovers the last dragon and assembles an eclectic team to save their broken kingdom from an ominous force.

Before embarking on Raya's journey, families can go on a culinary adventure, making and enjoying recipes celebrating Raya's homeland Kumandra – a magical land inspired by the culture and cuisine of Southeast Asia.

The free downloadable digital Raddish cooking kit features three illustrated recipes designed for children as well as Table Talk conversation cards and a bonus educational lesson that teaches kids about the cuisine and flavors of Southeast Asia. In this kit, families can learn to make Shrimp Noodles, Pork Lettuce Wraps and Mango Sticky Rice.

Additionally, Raddish Kids and Disney are inviting families to learn to make the Shrimp Noodles alongside a Raddish instructor in a pre-recorded virtual cook-along where a Disney chef also makes an appearance. The digital cooking kit is available at www.raddishkids.com/disneyraya

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon can be seen in theaters or ordered on Disney+ with Premier Access* starting March 5, 2021.

