ABC News Live Announces Special: “Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans”

ABC News Live has announced a primetime special Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live has announced the special Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans

featuring interviews with Actress Olivia Munn, Actor Daniel Dae Kim, and Congresswoman Grace Meng. The one-hour special will trace the events that have lead to the anti-Asian violence across the country with stories on the victims.

It’ll also explore the reasons as to why America is paying attention to the issue now, and profile the new activism in the AAPI community.

About the Special:

“The one-hour special traces the events that have led to anti-Asian violence, spotlights stories of victims, and the process of prosecuting the hate crimes, explores why America is paying attention now, and profiles the new activism emerging in the AAPI community. Experts Nikita Chaudry and Doris Chang will explain and give context to the varied nature of Asian cultures and what the violence and racism is doing to AAPI communities, respectively.”

Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans streams Thursday, March 4 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

