Alessandro Del Piero Joins ESPN FC as a Soccer Pundit Starting March 6th

2006 FIFA World Cup champion and Juventus FC great Alessandro Del Piero has joined the ESPN+ series ESPN FC as a soccer analyst.

What’s Happening:

The timing of the episode will allow Alessandro Del Piero to give postgame analysis on the Juventus vs. Lazio match that starts at 2:45 pm ET.

ESPN FC’s roster of professional sports commentators includes: Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany, World Cup 1990) Frank Lebeouf (France, 1998) Craig Burley (Chelsea FC; Scotland National Team) Steve Cherundolo (Hannover ’96; USA) Jan Åge Fjørtoft (Eintracht Frankfurt; Norway) Herculez Gomez (Los Angeles Galaxy; USA) Shaka Hislop (West Ham United; Trinidad and Tobago) Don Hutchison (Everton; Scotland) Kasey Keller (Tottenham Hotspur; USA) Alejandro Moreno (Los Angeles Galaxy; Venezuela) Steve Nicol (Liverpool; Scotland) Stewart Robson (Arsenal; England) Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution; USA)

In addition to being a pundit on ESPN FC, Alessandro Del Piero is a commentator with Sky Sports Italia and remains an ambassador for celebrated brands, including his Los Angeles restaurant No. 10, his professional development soccer team LA10 FC, and serving as a co-founder of EDGE Americas Sports.

What They’re Saying:

Alessandro Del Piero : “I am super excited about joining the ESPN FC roster. I’ve watched how fast the USA fan base for soccer has grown over the past five years, the emergence of terrific young American players and the ever growing popularity of the game among fans. I’m looking forward to bringing all my experience on the pitch and passion for the game to the ESPN FC broadcast booth.”

Rodolfo Martinez, Vice President, Production, ESPN International and Deportes: "A world-class player who led both his club and country to championships, Alessandro Del Piero will bring a high level of experience and analysis to ESPN FC's global football coverage."