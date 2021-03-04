Elizabeth Olsen and Jimmy Fallon Go Through the Decades in “FallonVision” Parody Segment

Don’t change that channel, Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and took part in a WandaVision parody interview segment.

What’s Happening:

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, March 3, and took part in the WandaVision parody segment called FallonVision .

Just like the show, the segment went through different decades while Jimmy interviewed Elizabeth including new intros for each. Elizabeth starts to realize that Jimmy may be doing this because he misses the show before the pandemic.

Just when they think they figured everything out, they realize Kathryn Hahn has been messing with it all along!

The segment is really well made, so make sure to check out the full video up top.

About “WandaVision”

“Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+ Thor and Thor: The Dark World; Randall Park, who reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp; and newcomers Kathryn Hahn, who plays their plucky neighbor, and Teyonah Parris, who plays the adult Monica Rambeau, who was first introduced in Captain Marvel.”

WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.