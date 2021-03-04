Reginald VelJohnson to Reprise Role for “Turner & Hooch” Series Coming to Disney+

Reginald VelJohnson will reprise his role as David Sutton in the upcoming Turner & Hooch series coming to Disney+, according to Deadline.

VelJohnson co-starred in the 1989 film and his character, David Sutton, will be the mayor in the new series.

The actor will recur on the series as his old character who, back in ’89, was Scott Turner Sr.’s partner and helped him and the original Hooch solve the biggest case in Cypress Beach History.

Now, Sutton is a close family friend to his old partner’s kids, Scott and Laura.

There is little that happens in Cypress Beach that Mayor Sutton doesn’t know about and when Scott and Laura begin investigating one of their father’s old cases, it’s only a matter of time until David’s involved.

VelJohnson is the first actor from the original film to reprise his role for the new series.

He is known for his roles as Carl Winslow on the ABC Family Matters and a police officer in the classic action film Die Hard.

Synopsis:

“When an ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”

Cast:

Josh Peck

Vanessa Lengies

Lyndsy Fonseca

Carra Patterson

Brandon Jay McLaren

Anthony Ruivivar

Jeremy Maguire

Creative team:

Series writer/executive producer: Matt Nix

Co-executive producer: Josh Levy

Studio: 20th Television