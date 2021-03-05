“The View” Guest List: Kenan Thompson, Soleil Moon Frye and More to Appear Week of March 8th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show to discuss their current and upcoming projects including the cast of Coming 2 America and more.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes musicians, actors, and entrepreneurs.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of March 8-12:

Monday, March 8 Arsenio Hall ( Coming 2 America )

Tuesday, March 9 Kenan Thompson ( Kenan ) Andrew Kaczynski Rachel Louise Ensign

Wednesday, March 10 Eddie Murphy ( Coming 2 America )

Thursday, March 11 Wesley Snipes ( Coming 2 America )

Friday, March 12 Soleil Moon Frye ( Kid 90 ; Punky Brewster reboot)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. The View is directed by Sarah de la O.