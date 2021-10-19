“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Trailer Released, Coming to Disney+ December 3

At last year’s Disney Investor Day, the company officially announced that it was producing a new Diary of a WImpy Kid film. Now, the trailer for the anticipated project has debuted.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Disney released the official trailer for its upcoming film Diary of a Wimpy Kid — an adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s immensely popular book series.

— an adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s immensely popular book series. Unlike past entries into the film franchise produced by 20th Century Fox, this feature is animated.

Directed by Swinton Scott and written by Jeff Kinney, the movie will star the voice talent of: Brady Noon Ethan William Childress Chris Diamantopoulos And more

The new film will arrive on Disney+

About Diary of a Wimpy Kid:

“The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.“