Octavia Spencer to Headline FX’s “The Bobby Love Story”

Deadline is reporting that FX is developing The Bobby Love Story, a new one hour drama series being headlined by Octavia Spencer.

What’s Happening:

The Bobby Love Story tells the true story of an escaped convict, Bobby Love, and his wife of over 35 years, Cheryl Love, who never knew his secret.

The show will be based upon Cheryl and Bobby Love's memoir, The Redemption of Bobby Love: A Story of Faith, Family, and Justice, which was recently published.

Octavia Spencer will both star in and executive produce the show, which is being written by Shalisha Francis-Feusner. Bobby and Cheryl Love are also on board as executive producers, with Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner.

