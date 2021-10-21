Octavia Spencer to Headline FX’s “The Bobby Love Story”

Deadline is reporting that FX is developing The Bobby Love Story, a new one hour drama series being headlined by Octavia Spencer.
What’s Happening:
- The Bobby Love Story tells the true story of an escaped convict, Bobby Love, and his wife of over 35 years, Cheryl Love, who never knew his secret.
- The show will be based upon Cheryl and Bobby Love’s memoir, The Redemption of Bobby Love: A Story of Faith, Family, and Justice, which was recently published.
- Octavia Spencer will both star in and executive produce the show, which is being written by Shalisha Francis-Feusner. Bobby and Cheryl Love are also on board as executive producers, with Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner.
About Bobby Love:
- “As a Black child in the Jim Crow South, Bobby Love found himself in legal trouble before his 14th birthday. Sparked by the desperation he felt in the face of limited options and the pull of the streets, Love became a master thief. He soon found himself facing a 30-year prison sentence. But Love was smarter than his jailers. He escaped, fled to New York, changed his name, and started a new life as “Bobby Love.” During that time, he worked multiple jobs to support his wife and their growing family, coached Little League, attended church, took his kids to Disneyland, and led an otherwise normal life. Then it all came crashing down.”