“GMA3” Guest List: Darryl Strawberry, Liane Moriarty and More to Appear Week of October 25th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 25th-29th:

Monday, October 25 Steve Pasierb (The Toy Industry Association President and CEO) Tamron Hall As the Wicked Watch ) Sallie Krawcheck (Ellevest co-founder and CEO) Jihae ( Succession )

Tuesday, October 26 Tasha Layton (Christian artist) Amy Robach and Andrew Shue ( Better Together ) Hunter Lewis (Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief) Darryl Strawberry ( Once Upon a Time in Queens )

Wednesday, October 27 Laphonza Butler (Emily’s List President) Liane Moriarty Mark Messier ( No One Wins Alone ) Alan Cumming ( Baggage )

Thursday, October 28 Jessica Curry and Parker Curry ( Parker Shines On ) Holly Robinson Peete Peter Facinelli ( 13 Minutes ) Ashley M. Jones (Alabama’s next Poet Laureate)

Friday, October 29 Dr. Lee Savio Beers (American Academy of Pediatrics President) Pastor Jesse Bradley and family Adrianne Calvo Tom Nardone (Pumpkin carving expert)



