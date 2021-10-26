National Geographic Sets “The Emirates from Above” as Next Installment in the “From Above” Series

National Geographic today announced the launch of The Emirates from Above, the latest installment of the highly-respected From Above series. Centered around the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the 44-minute documentary marks the first time the global series comes to the GCC.

The Emirates from Above leverages cutting-edge aerial cinematography to portray the UAE as never seen before.

leverages cutting-edge aerial cinematography to portray the UAE as never seen before. Featuring breathtaking drone footage at its centerpiece, it also tells the stories of local inhabitants, who share their insights and unique perspectives on the UAE and its many achievements.

Coinciding with the UAE’s 50th National Day, The Emirates from Above celebrates the incredible history, diverse cultures, and technological innovations that have shaped the nation.

celebrates the incredible history, diverse cultures, and technological innovations that have shaped the nation. It also takes an in-depth look at some of the UAE’s iconic landmarks, including: The Dubai Frame Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Camelicious Mleiha Archaeological Centre Al Ain Oasis Qasr Al Hosn Expo 2020 Dubai Sir Bani Yas Island

The global special will be narrated by Academy Award, Tony, Emmy and SAG Award-winning actor, Jeremy Irons, who many may recognize as the voice of Scar in Disney’s The Lion King .

. The documentary will also be released in Arabic on free-to-air channel National Geographic Abu Dhabi across the Middle East, featuring narration by well-known Emirati actor, producer, and TV presenter, Saoud Al Kaabi.

National Geographic will host a special world-premiere screening of The Emirates from Above at Expo 2020 Dubai, ahead of the global release.

at Expo 2020 Dubai, ahead of the global release. Presented by the United States Pavilion, the premiere event will take place at the Jubilee Park stage at 7:00PM (UAE) on Wednesday, December 1 and is open to all guests with valid Expo 2020 Dubai entrance tickets.

To enjoy the documentary from home, tune into The Emirates from Above on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi, airing on Thursday, December 2 at 10:00AM across the Middle East, with repeats at 3:00PM and 9:00PM (UAE).

on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi, airing on Thursday, December 2 at 10:00AM across the Middle East, with repeats at 3:00PM and 9:00PM (UAE). The anticipated special will also air in 43 languages, in 172 countries on National Geographic.

The Emirates from Above is the latest installment of National Geographic’s highly-rated From Above series.

is the latest installment of National Geographic’s highly-rated series. The Emirates from Above is produced by Windfall Films Ltd. for National Geographic.

is produced by Windfall Films Ltd. for National Geographic. For Windfall Films, Johnny Shipley and Carlo Massarella are Executive Producers. Carolyn Payne, Rajul Chauhan and Syed Kashif serve as Executive Producers for National Geographic.

About From Above: