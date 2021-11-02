“20/20” Reports on the “Happy Face Killer” and The False Confession That Allowed Him to Remain on the Loose

by | Nov 2, 2021 10:34 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The new installment of ABC’s 20/20 will follow the investigation into Keith Hunter Jesperson—the “Happy Face Killer”—and how someone else shockingly confessed to his first murder, allowing the Jesperson to remain on the loose for years.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has revealed that the next episode of 20/20 will explore the case of Keith Hunter Jesperson who became known as the “Happy Face Killer.”
  • Friday’s installment follows the 1990 investigation of the first murder commited by Jesperson, which was suddently derailed when a 57-year-old Laverne Pavlinac confessed to her part of the crime.
  • Pavlinac told authorities that she and her boyfriend, 39-year-old John Sosnovske were responsible and the couple was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
  • Meanwhile Jesperson remained on the loose and killed seven more women.

  • But the story doesn’t end there. Pavlinac later revealed that her confession was false, she was trying to get out of what she described as an abusive relationship with Sosnovske.
  • This two-hour presentation of 20/20 dives into how Pavlinac duped police. Audiences will hear audio from the couple’s confessions, police interviews, and a hidden microphone installed in Pavlinac’s apartment when she tried to convince Sosnovske that he was involved in the murder.
  • 20/20 will feature reporting by “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang and presents an exclusive interview with Melissa Gavin, a friend of Julie Winningham, the last person Jesperson killed before his arrest.
  • Additional new interviews include:
    • John Ingram, lead detective who investigated Bennett’s murder
    • Jim McIntyre, prosecutor for Pavlinac and Sosnovske’s cases
    • Darlene Carpenter and Bonnie McAlpine, Pavlinac’s daughters
    • Michelle White, Bennett’s sister
    • Melissa Moore, Jesperson’s daughter
    • Alafair Burke, bestselling author and former prosecutor who based her first novel on the case.
  • The program also features Chang’s interview with Jesperson from the ABC News archives and gives an inside look at how police ultimately tracked Jesperson down.
  • 20/20 airs Friday, November 5th (9:01-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC and streams on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Creative Team:

  • 20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.
  • David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed