Mark Waid’s “How to Create Comics The Marvel Way” Available for Pre-Order

by | Nov 2, 2021 10:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Marvel Entertainment and Simon & Schuster are collaborating to provide an insider's look at the unique methods that have made Marvel storytelling an integral part of modern pop culture. Marvel Comics and modern industry legend Mark Waid will take readers on a new journey of creative discovery with the all-new guide for modern comic creators: How to Create Comics the Marvel Way, available July 5, 2022.

  • The instructional book opens with an original cover from Marvel legend Humberto Ramos and features iconic Marvel characters throughout every stage of the production process from pencil roughs, inking, coloring, as well as how comic book illustration has been revolutionized through advances in digital/desktop technology.
  • With over 30 years in the comics industry as a writer, editor, publisher, journalist and retailer, no one is more qualified to deconstruct the magic of Marvel storytelling than Mark Waid.
  • Drawing from his own experiences of working with dozens of artists and crafting some of the most beloved Marvel stories of all time, Waid takes readers inside every stage of the collaborative process.
  • Throughout the book, Waid not only explains the technical details of comics creation, but also highlights the unique approach that has made Marvel the favorite publisher of comics readers for over six decades.
  • The result is a graphic fiction masterclass that can be enjoyed by aspiring comics creators and new Marvel readers alike.
  • How to Create Comics the Marvel Way will serve as the ultimate primer for creators at every level with invaluable advice and an in-depth look at the industry’s current approach to producing comics.
  • Readers and fans can pre-order the book now and get it when it’s available on July 5, 2022.

What they’re saying:

  • Write Mark Waid: “Putting a book like this together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and it's thrilling. My goal was to write the kind of how-to I wish I'd had when I first started out. No matter what discipline is calling to you — writing, art, coloring, lettering, or all of the above — you'll come away from How to Create Comics the Marvel Way with the tools and guidance you'll need to bring your favorite heroes and villains to life on the page.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed