Mark Waid’s “How to Create Comics The Marvel Way” Available for Pre-Order

Marvel Entertainment and Simon & Schuster are collaborating to provide an insider's look at the unique methods that have made Marvel storytelling an integral part of modern pop culture. Marvel Comics and modern industry legend Mark Waid will take readers on a new journey of creative discovery with the all-new guide for modern comic creators: How to Create Comics the Marvel Way, available July 5, 2022.

The instructional book opens with an original cover from Marvel legend Humberto Ramos and features iconic Marvel characters throughout every stage of the production process from pencil roughs, inking, coloring, as well as how comic book illustration has been revolutionized through advances in digital/desktop technology.

With over 30 years in the comics industry as a writer, editor, publisher, journalist and retailer, no one is more qualified to deconstruct the magic of Marvel storytelling than Mark Waid.

Drawing from his own experiences of working with dozens of artists and crafting some of the most beloved Marvel stories of all time, Waid takes readers inside every stage of the collaborative process.

Throughout the book, Waid not only explains the technical details of comics creation, but also highlights the unique approach that has made Marvel the favorite publisher of comics readers for over six decades.

The result is a graphic fiction masterclass that can be enjoyed by aspiring comics creators and new Marvel readers alike.

How to Create Comics the Marvel Way will serve as the ultimate primer for creators at every level with invaluable advice and an in-depth look at the industry’s current approach to producing comics.

Readers and fans can pre-order the book

