“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Casts of “Queens” and “The Game” to Appear Week of November 8th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 8th-12th:

Monday, November 8 Huma Abedin Cast of ABC’s Queens : Eve Brandy Norwood Naturi Naughton Nadine Velazquez

Tuesday, November 9 Kendra Wilkinson Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney ( King Richard )

Wednesday, November 10 The cast of The Game Nischelle Turner ( Entertainment Tonight ) Mallory Weggemann ( Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Circumstance )

Thursday, November 11 Celebrating Veterans Day with the heroes who put everything on the line to keep us safe Amazing stories of courage, strength and sacrifice

Friday, November 12 Extraordinary people who open their hearts & homes and have risked their lives to become someone else’s hero Karamo Brown ( Queer Eye )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.