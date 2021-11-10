Coca-Cola Showcases Real Magic in Their 2021 Christmas Ad

Christmas and Coca-Cola are something that have gone hand in hand for over 100 years now. Coca-Cola’s design of Santa Claus has become the standard look for Old Saint Nick in the American zeitgeist. In that spirit, Coca-Cola continues to celebrate the holiday season every year, and this year they have created a touching Christmas video.

Created by agency DentsuMB U.K., the longform spot tells the story of a mom and son who move into a new apartment building, only to find the atmosphere gloomy and far from festive. Inspired by a cartoon about Santa delivering presents, the boy sets off on an ambitious construction project.