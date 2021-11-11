Citizen Offering Exclusive Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Watches and In-Park Events

Citizen has been the Official Timepiece of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since 2018. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, some new Disney themed watches have been released along with a golden update on Main Street, U.S.A.

What’s Happening:

Disney has been highlighting their corporate collaborations recently, and the latest to be shown off is Citizen

Three fantastic new watches featuring the Sensational Six and classic Walt Disney World imagery are available to purchase at Walt Disney World, for a limited time only.

The Sensational Six watch is available to purchase on Citizen’s website for $275.00.

Recently, the Citizen Clock on Main Street, U.S.A. got an EARidiscent makeover in honor of The World’s Most Magical Celebration.

If you’re on the hunt for more Citizen clocks in the parks, you can find them on select Lighting Lane entrances across Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Be sure to check out Citizen’s upcoming in-park events at Walt Disney World. The first will be on November 19 and 20 at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Disney Springs