“Disney Movie Magic” Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can once again enjoy the projection show on the Chinese Theater, Disney Movie Magic.

What’s Happening:

A Fan-favorite projection show, Disney Movie Magic, has once again returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios where it will play nightly for the foreseeable future.

Fans of Wonderful World of Animation, a similar show focusing on the artform that built the Walt Disney Studios into the behemoth that it is today, still plays nightly after Disney Movie Magic.

Disney Movie Magic invites guests to Fall in love all over again with unforgettable characters and cherished stories. After the sun sets, a compilation of favorites flickers across the iconic façade of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at the park. During this 10-minute treat you’ll enjoy memorable scenes from Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, TRON: Legacy and Marvel favorites like Dr. Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy , plus many more.

and Marvel favorites like and , plus many more. The show has also been updated to include the live-action Mulan , and also has other changes that fans might notice from previous presentations of the show.

, and also has other changes that fans might notice from previous presentations of the show. The show doesn’t feature any pyrotechnics, but if you stick around, you can catch some low-level fireworks in the show immediately following, the Wonderful World of Animation.