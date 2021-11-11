“Disney Movie Magic” Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can once again enjoy the projection show on the Chinese Theater, Disney Movie Magic.
What’s Happening:
- A Fan-favorite projection show, Disney Movie Magic, has once again returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios where it will play nightly for the foreseeable future.
- Fans of Wonderful World of Animation, a similar show focusing on the artform that built the Walt Disney Studios into the behemoth that it is today, still plays nightly after Disney Movie Magic.
- Disney Movie Magic invites guests to Fall in love all over again with unforgettable characters and cherished stories. After the sun sets, a compilation of favorites flickers across the iconic façade of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at the park. During this 10-minute treat you’ll enjoy memorable scenes from Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, TRON: Legacy and Marvel favorites like Dr. Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy, plus many more.
- The show has also been updated to include the live-action Mulan, and also has other changes that fans might notice from previous presentations of the show.
- The show doesn’t feature any pyrotechnics, but if you stick around, you can catch some low-level fireworks in the show immediately following, the Wonderful World of Animation.