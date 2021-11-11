FKA twigs, Central Cee Announce Single “Measure of a Man” for 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man”

Recording artists, FKA twigs and Central Cee, have announced a collaboration titled “Measure of a Man” that will be featured in the upcoming 20th Century Studios’ film The King’s Man.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios’ long awaited The King’s Man will make it’s theatrical premiere next month and today, fans of the franchise got a small sampling of one of the film’s new singles.

Fans will have the chance to hear the full single when it debuts in the U.K. as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 at 6pm GMT on November 18th.

While audiences will have to wait for the full song, a small portion of the cinematic track dropped today and is available to listen to on TikTok

Measure of a Man (feat. Central Cee) created by FKA twigs | Popular songs on TikTok

The King’s Man synopsis:

“Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man, a story that follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions.”

Cast:

The film stars:

Ralph Fiennes

Gemma Arterton

Rhys Ifans

Matthew Goode

Tom Hollander

Harris Dickinson

Daniel Brühl

Djimon Hounsou

Charles Dance

Creative Team:

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn who also serves as a producer alongside David Reid and Adam Bohling.

Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers.

The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22.