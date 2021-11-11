FKA twigs, Central Cee Announce Single “Measure of a Man” for 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man”

Recording artists, FKA twigs and Central Cee, have announced a collaboration titled “Measure of a Man” that will be featured in the upcoming 20th Century Studios’ film The King’s Man.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios’ long awaited The King’s Man will make it’s theatrical premiere next month and today, fans of the franchise got a small sampling of one of the film’s new singles.
- “Measure of a Man” is the latest collaboration between FKA Twigs and Central Cee and will make it’s radio debut later this month.
- Fans will have the chance to hear the full single when it debuts in the U.K. as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 at 6pm GMT on November 18th.
- While audiences will have to wait for the full song, a small portion of the cinematic track dropped today and is available to listen to on TikTok.
Measure of a Man (feat. Central Cee) created by FKA twigs | Popular songs on TikTok
The King’s Man synopsis:
- “Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man, a story that follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions.”
Cast:
The film stars:
- Ralph Fiennes
- Gemma Arterton
- Rhys Ifans
- Matthew Goode
- Tom Hollander
- Harris Dickinson
- Daniel Brühl
- Djimon Hounsou
- Charles Dance
Creative Team:
- The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn who also serves as a producer alongside David Reid and Adam Bohling.
- Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers.
- The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
- The story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22.