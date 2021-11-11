Magic Key Holders Get Special Discounts at Disney Merriest Nites

The first ever Disney Merriest Nites event begins at 7PM tonight at Disneyland Park. If you’re lucky enough to be attending any of these events and you’re a Magic Key holder, then there are some special discounts available to you.

What’s Happening:

Magic Key holders can receive an additional 10% discount at Refreshment Corner during Disney Merriest Nites. Must mobile order via the Disneyland App with Promo Code: MERRY

Magic Key holders can receive an additional $1 off the Enchanted Forest Fries at Red Rose Taverne during Disney Merriest Nites. Must mobile order via the Disneyland App with Promo Code: SHIMMER

Magic Key holders can receive an event night-only 10% discount at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor during Disney Merriest Nites. Must mobile order via the Disneyland App with Promo Code: SNOWFLAKE

Future event nights for Disney Merriest Nites will be November 16 and 30 and then December 7 and 9.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we’ll have a lot more to come from Disney Merriest Nites and the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort