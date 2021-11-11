New Remote Control Droids Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

While at Disneyland for tonight’s Disney Merriest Nites event, Mike popped into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to see what’s new, and noticed some new droids for sale.

Three new remote-control droids are available at the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The first is CB-23, which was released at Walt Disney World last year, but this was our first time seeing it at Disneyland.

Next we have D-0, the adorable little droid from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

And then there’s C1-10P, better known as Chopper from Star Wars Rebels.

Finally, you can also now purchase a Ferry Droid Accessory Kit, a strange combo type of droid featured in The Mandalorian.