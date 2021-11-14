“Olaf Presents” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

During all the fun of Disney+ Day, we got to see the debut of Olaf Presents on the streaming service. Now, fans of the character can bring the new short series home by pre-ordering these new Olaf Presents Funko Pop! figures from Amazon.

There are five new Olaf Presents Funko Pop! figures now available for pre-order.

Check out all five of these new Olaf Presents figures:

Moana

Tangled

About Olaf Presents:

In Olaf Presents , Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales.

