SeaWorld and Sesame Place San Diego Share Black Friday Deals

For a limited time, SeaWorld San Diego and the soon-to-open Sesame Place San Diego are offering incredible Black Friday savings on admission to the parks now through November 26. Guests can take advantage of these unbeatable offers during SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale November 15 through November 26.

SeaWorld San Diego Black Friday Offers

Now through November 26, guests can buy one SeaWorld San Diego ticket and get one FREE. And for those looking to continue the fun into 2022, Fun Cards and Annual Passes are buy one, get one 50% OFF.

From amazing animal encounters to thrilling coasters and award-winning seasonal events, the park offers over 100 acres of fun.

SeaWorld’s 2022 line-up features the return of events like Inside Look, Electric Ocean, Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, as well as events focused on delicious food and drinks like the Seven Seas Food Festival and Craft Beer Festival.

In addition to unlimited access to fan-favorite rides like Electric Eel and Manta, guests who purchase a 2022 Fun Card or Annual Pass can be the first to experience the highly anticipated Emperor – California’s tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster, opening March 2022.

You can find more information on all SeaWorld San Diego offers here

Sesame Place San Diego Black Friday Offers

The highly anticipated Sesame Place San Diego park, opening March 2022, is offering loads of furry fun with BOGO buy one, get one FREE offers on tickets now through Nov. 26. To spend more time with their favorite furry friends, guests can purchase a 2022 Season Pass and save up to 20%.

Perfect for families and kids of all ages, the new 17-acre park will be the second Sesame Place location in the country and the first on the West Coast featuring 7 family-friendly rides, 11 reimagined water attractions, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, and of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends.

In addition, Sesame Place San Diego will open as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), offering special in-park accommodations, specially trained staff, and robust pre-visit planning resources for parents.

You can find details on Sesame Place San Diego ticket offers here

All Black Friday offers are only available online.