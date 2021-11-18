“The Muppet Christmas Carol” Soundtrack to Be Released on Vinyl

With the holiday season getting underway, the soundtrack to a beloved family classic is getting a new re-release on vinyl. The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack will be available starting next week.

What’s Happening:

On November 26th — AKA Black Friday, the site iam8bit will release The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack on vinyl.

soundtrack on vinyl. The release is being offered in two different color options: an iam8bit exclusive Ghosts of Christmas Past Blue vinyl or Ghosts of Christmas Yet to Come Red vinyl.

Featuring music by Miles Goodman and Paul Williams, the album artwork is by Kevin Wilson and the soundtrack was mastered for vinyl by Nick Townsend.

The Muppet Christmas Carol vinyl soundtrack will arrive on iam8bit.com at 9 a.m. PST and will retail for $29.99.

vinyl soundtrack will arrive on iam8bit.com at 9 a.m. PST and will retail for $29.99. Regardless of whether or not you pick up this release, you can watch The Muppet Christmas Carol now streaming on Disney+

Tracklist:

Overture (Instrumental)

Scrooge

Room In Your Heart

Good King Wenceslas (Traditional)

One More Sleep 'til Christmas

Marley And Marley

Christmas Past (Instrumental)

Chairman Of The Board

Fozziwig's Party

[Side A]

When Love Is Gone

It Feels Like Christmas

Christmas Scat

Bless Us All

Christmas Morning (Instrumental)

Thankful Heart

Finale – When Love Is Found / It Feels Like Christmas

[Side B]