“The Muppet Christmas Carol” Soundtrack to Be Released on Vinyl

With the holiday season getting underway, the soundtrack to a beloved family classic is getting a new re-release on vinyl. The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack will be available starting next week.
What’s Happening:
- On November 26th — AKA Black Friday, the site iam8bit will be selling the Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack on vinyl.
- The release is being offered in two different color options: an iam8bit exclusive Ghosts of Christmas Past Blue vinyl or Ghosts of Christmas Yet to Come Red vinyl.
- Featuring music by Miles Goodman and Paul Williams, the album artwork is by Kevin Wilson and the soundtrack was mastered for vinyl by Nick Townsend.
- The Muppet Christmas Carol vinyl soundtrack will arrive on iam8bit.com at 9 a.m. PST and will retail for $29.99.
- Regardless of whether or not you pick up this release, you can watch The Muppet Christmas Carol now streaming on Disney+.
Tracklist:
- Overture (Instrumental)
- Scrooge
- Room In Your Heart
- Good King Wenceslas (Traditional)
- One More Sleep 'til Christmas
- Marley And Marley
- Christmas Past (Instrumental)
- Chairman Of The Board
- Fozziwig's Party
[Side B]
- When Love Is Gone
- It Feels Like Christmas
- Christmas Scat
- Bless Us All
- Christmas Morning (Instrumental)
- Thankful Heart
- Finale – When Love Is Found / It Feels Like Christmas
