“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Iman, Alan Cumming and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 22nd-26th:
- Monday, November 22 – Tributes to Love
- Iman
- Lynda Carter (TV’s original Wonder Woman)
- Tuesday, November 23
- Halle Berry (Bruised)
- Alan Cumming (Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life)
- Pau Gasol (Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey)
- Wednesday, November 24 – Thanksgiving
- Carla Hall, Rocco DiSpirito and Lazarus Lynch (Thanksgiving cooking with gratitude)
- Tam Fam Deal
- Thursday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: September 10, 2021
- Tam Fam Kindness Challenge – an inspiring show full of surprises and highlighting what people are willing to do for others
- Friday, November 26 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: September 27, 2021
- Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar) and his mom, Koshie Mills
- A woman who went to medical school to solve her sister’s lifelong mystery illness.
- 17-year-old boy who survived cancer after his 12-year-old sister gave him a lifesaving bone marrow transplant
