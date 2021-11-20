“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Iman, Alan Cumming and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 22nd-26th:

Monday, November 22 – Tributes to Love Iman Lynda Carter (TV’s original Wonder Woman )

Tuesday, November 23 Halle Berry ( Bruised ) Alan Cumming ( Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life ) Pau Gasol ( Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey )

Wednesday, November 24 – Thanksgiving Carla Hall, Rocco DiSpirito and Lazarus Lynch (Thanksgiving cooking with gratitude) Tam Fam Deal

Thursday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: September 10, 2021 Tam Fam Kindness Challenge – an inspiring show full of surprises and highlighting what people are willing to do for others

Friday, November 26 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: September 27, 2021 Kofi Siriboe ( Queen Sugar ) and his mom, Koshie Mills A woman who went to medical school to solve her sister’s lifelong mystery illness. 17-year-old boy who survived cancer after his 12-year-old sister gave him a lifesaving bone marrow transplant



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.