Hulu Shares Trailer for Upcoming Documentary “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker”

by | Nov 25, 2021 12:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

With The Housewife & the Shah Shocker set to debut on Hulu on Monday, the streamer shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary.

  • The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will profile Real Housewife Jen Shah and the indictment for her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme.
  • Check out the trailer below:

About The Housewife & the Shah Shocker:

  • Hulu announced the new Original documentary will be coming to the streaming platform at the end of the month.
  • The show dives into the accusations against The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme targeting older adults. Shah is currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
  • This is the second entry in the The Housewife series, following this summer’s debut of The Housewife & the Hustler about Erika Jayne.
  • The documentary explores the allegations against Shah, comparing them to the successful businesswoman and marketing executive that viewers see on the reality show.
  • Shah Shocker features interviews with:
    • Friend of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series Dana Wilkey
    • Childhood classmate Beth Hahne
    • Shah’s aunt Lehua Vincent
  • Additionally, Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson opens up about his brief time working for her.
  • Extending beyond Shah, the documentary will include interviews with alleged victims Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker who explain how they were duped; and law enforcement will break down the inner workings of the alleged scam.
  • The documentary will also feature contributions from The Bravo Docket podcast hosts who discuss Shah’s persona on the show and her assistant Stuart Smith who was also arrested in connection with the scheme.
  • Both Shah and Smith have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
  • The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming Monday, November 29th, only on Hulu.

Creative Team:

  • The Housewife & the Shah Shocker is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios.
  • Roxanna Sherwood serves as senior executive producer.
  • Loen Kelley serves as senior producer.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed