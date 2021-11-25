Hulu Shares Trailer for Upcoming Documentary “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker”

With The Housewife & the Shah Shocker set to debut on Hulu on Monday, the streamer shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will profile Real Housewife Jen Shah and the indictment for her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

About The Housewife & the Shah Shocker:

Hulu announced the new Original documentary will be coming to the streaming platform at the end of the month.

The show dives into the accusations against The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme targeting older adults. Shah is currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah Shocker features interviews with: Friend of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series Dana Wilkey Childhood classmate Beth Hahne Shah’s aunt Lehua Vincent

Additionally, Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson opens up about his brief time working for her.

Extending beyond Shah, the documentary will include interviews with alleged victims Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker who explain how they were duped; and law enforcement will break down the inner workings of the alleged scam.

The documentary will also feature contributions from The Bravo Docket podcast hosts who discuss Shah’s persona on the show and her assistant Stuart Smith who was also arrested in connection with the scheme.

Both Shah and Smith have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming Monday, November 29th, only on Hulu.

