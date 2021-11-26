“GMA3” Guest List: Marlee Matlin, Beto O’Rourke and More to Appear Week of November 29th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 29th-December 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 3rd:

Monday, November 29 Mario Cordero (Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach, California) Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ( The Knot Winter 2021 ) Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman ( A Christmas Dance Reunion ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 30 LeRonne Armstrong (Oakland Police Department Chief of Police) Marlee Matlin ( CODA ) Harry Hamlin ( The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Wednesday, December 1 Beto O’Rourke (Candidate for Governor of Texas) Raekwon ( From Staircase to Stage ) Chef Dale Talde Ella Hunt ( Dickinson )

Thursday, December 2 Dr. Dave A. Choksh (Commissioner, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene) Roman Griffin Davis ( Silent Night )

Friday, December 3 Michael Tubbs ( The Deeper the Roots ) Jonathan Karl ( Betrayal ) Pastor Samuel Rodriguez ( Persevere with Power ) Julie Bowen ( Mixtape )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.