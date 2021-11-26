“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Mary J. Blige, Porsha Williams and More to Appear Week of November 29th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.
- From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.
- ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.
Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 3rd:
- Monday, November 29
- Mary J. Blige (Power Book II: Ghost)
- Law Roach (Confident in your own style)
- Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak (The Great Christmas Light Fight)
- Tuesday, November 30
- Exclusive: Porsha Williams (The Pursuit of Porsha)
- Unconventional relationships
- Tam Fam Deals: Stocking Stuffers
- Wednesday, December 1 – Thanksgiving
- Marisol Nichols (Investigating cases of human trafficking)
- Bexy Cameron (Confronting her parents in the cult she escaped from)
- Tam Fam Deals: More Stocking Stuffers
- Thursday, December 2
- People who don’t want to choose their racial identity
- Being multiracial in a society preoccupied with labels
- Tam Fam Deals
- Friday, December 3
- Ricki Lake
- Mýa (My Favorite Christmas Melody)
- Daughter who finds her birth mother who was one of her favorite TV stars growing up
- Tam Fam Deals
Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.