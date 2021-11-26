“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Mary J. Blige, Porsha Williams and More to Appear Week of November 29th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 3rd:

Monday, November 29 Mary J. Blige ( Power Book II: Ghost ) Law Roach (Confident in your own style) Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak ( The Great Christmas Light Fight )

Tuesday, November 30 Exclusive: Porsha Williams ( The Pursuit of Porsha ) Unconventional relationships Tam Fam Deals: Stocking Stuffers

Wednesday, December 1 – Thanksgiving Marisol Nichols (Investigating cases of human trafficking) Bexy Cameron (Confronting her parents in the cult she escaped from) Tam Fam Deals: More Stocking Stuffers

Thursday, December 2 People who don’t want to choose their racial identity Being multiracial in a society preoccupied with labels Tam Fam Deals

Friday, December 3 Ricki Lake Mýa ( My Favorite Christmas Melody ) Daughter who finds her birth mother who was one of her favorite TV stars growing up Tam Fam Deals



