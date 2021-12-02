Jon Stewart to Play a Surprise Role in ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes” on December 7th

Jon Stewart has joined the cast of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes.
- ABC has added another cast member to the upcoming special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes.
- Jon Stewart has been confirmed to take on a surprise role in “The Facts of Life” segment.
- “The Facts of Life” will feature Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie, and Kathryn Hahn as Jo.
- “Diff’rent Strokes” will feature John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart as Arnold, and Damon Wayans as Willis.
- Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett in both episodes.
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes airs Tuesday, December 7th, at 8/7c.
- The live special event is produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television.
- Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will executive produce. Jim Burrows and Andy Fisher are set to direct the live show.
- “The Facts of Life” was created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon.
- “Diff’rent Strokes” was created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris.
- The special will stream on Hulu beginning December 8th.
