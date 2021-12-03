Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex Coming to Kennedy Space Center in Early 2022

Things are really taking off at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as the Central Florida NASA destination prepares to unveil a new attraction early in 2022. Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex will explore the future of space travel in an immersive environment that only NASA can create.

What’s Happening:

With a new year on the horizon, Kennedy Space Center is looking to the near and distant future and has announced an exciting attraction is coming soon to the Visitor Complex.

Opening in March 2022 is Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex

The 50,000-square-foot, multi-level attraction will include immersive displays, a “journey” through space, unique launch viewing opportunities and more.

Highlights of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex:

Upon entering Gateway on the first level, “space travelers” will be greeted with a futuristic design intended to set the stage for their journey. Displayed like massive space sculptures in an outdoor garden, visitors will be surrounded by actual space flown artifacts and full-scale models including: Orion Crew Vehicle from EFT-1 Mission (space flown) Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew Vehicle (full-scale engineering model) SpaceX Falcon 9 booster, officially known as Booster 1023, which supported two SpaceX missions (space flown) Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser (full scale replica) NASA Space Launch System (scale model) ULA Atlas V and Delta IV heavy (scale model)



Gateway’s second floor features a 30-foot, floor-to-ceiling Robotic Trail Blazers Wall and a HoloTube presentation station where guests will learn about the James Webb Space Telescope. They’ll even be able to “manipulate” the powerful device through a touchscreen kiosk.

Gateway also welcomes guests to Spaceport KSC, the first and only airport of the future! This galactic hub features a concourse filled with sights and sounds of a galactic spaceport: atmospheric airport chatter will surround travelers as they peer through windows at distant views of active launches and landings.

At Spaceport KSC guests will board “spaceships” – in the form of a two-story, 4D flying theater – for one of four journeys: Cosmic Wonders, Daring Explorers, Red Planet or Uncharted Worlds.

Exterior and Rooftop:

Guests will be mesmerized by the exterior of the building whose outside walls are accented with iridescent panels of bright turquoise and shades of purple. These panels were designed to replicate the constant motion and brilliant colors of the universe.

Gateway’s rooftop will be a versatile space for both launch and landing viewing and hosting special events; and will include a Planewave CDK20 Telescope to access some of the sky’s most amazing celestial and solar wonders. The stunning images can then be shared for educational purposes.