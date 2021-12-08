Robin Roberts to Host “The Year: 2021” Airing Monday, December 27, 2021 on ABC

ABC News announced today (December 8th, 2021) its annual two-hour primetime special highlighting the biggest moments of a historic year. The primetime special hosted by Robin Roberts premieres on Monday, December 27th at 9 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- The primetime special, The Year: 2021, will highlight the country still fighting COVID-19, a groundbreaking inauguration, the Capitol insurrection, and continued protests for racial justice, 2021 proved to be a year unlike any other in modern-day history.
- History-defining events of the year, including breakthroughs in space exploration and vaccines, the race to save the planet from global warming, and how America continues to rebuild and reopen following two years of living in a pandemic, as well as the most talked about times in pop culture, such as milestones in movies and television will be featured in the special.
- The special will include:
- David Muir – ABC News’ “World News Tonight” anchor
- George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan – Co-anchors of Good Morning America
- JuJu Chang and Byron Pitts – Co-anchors of Nightline
- Martha Raddatz – This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent
- Tamron Hall – Host
- Ginger Zee – Chief meteorologist
- Jonathan Karl – Chief Washington correspondent
- Rachel Scott – Congressional correspondent
- Gio Benitez – Transportation correspondent
- Janai Norman and Kaylee Hartung – correspondents
- Will Ganss – Reporter
- Sarah Isgur and Yvette Simpson – Contributors
- Additional notable appearances include:
- Jimmie Allen – Country music star
- Ryan Michelle Bathe – Actress
- Kevin Frazier – Entertainment Tonight
- Katie Nolan – Television personality
- Michael Phelps – Olympian
- Kelley L. Carter – The Undefeated reporter
- Brett Erlich – TV host
- Matthew Hoffman – Actor and Love Island USA narrator
- Danny Pellegrino Writer and podcast producer
- Emily D. Baker – legal analyst