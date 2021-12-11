ABC News Live to Document “Michael Strahan’s Liftoff to Space” in Primetime Special

Streaming news channel ABC News Live announced today it will document Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan’s journey to space as a crew member on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket in a primetime special.

ABC News Studios will produce “Michael Strahan’s Liftoff to Space” that will relive the excitement of Strahan’s flight to space, return to earth and the preparation leading up to the launch.

The special will stream Saturday, December 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) on ABC News Live and later that evening on Hulu

When Strahan shared the news on GMA that he would be a crew member on the flight, he said, “I want to go to space. I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing.”

A main factor in his desire to travel on Blue Origin, explained Strahan, is the opportunity to be a part of space exploration, which has produced discoveries in technology, science and innovations like the satellites that power cellphones.

