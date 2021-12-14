Wilmer Valderrama Set to Executive Produce and Star in a Series Based on the Disney Western Zorro for Disney Branded Television

Deadline reports, Wilmer Valderrama is developing a TV series based on the Disney western Zorro for Disney Branded Television. What’s Happening: Wilmer Valderrama is set to executive produce and star as Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego, the masked horseman, Zorro.

The project is executive produced by the former Disney Branded Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Gary Marsh under the multiyear production deal for his banner at Disney General Entertainment, and John Gertz of Zorro Productions, Inc.

Valderrama is excited to add to the legacy of the masked avenger, Zorro, while representing the Latino community. He is especially excited for the younger generation that will grow up feeling represented as he did.

Most recently, Valderrama voiced the character, Agustin, in Disney’s Encanto What They’re Saying: Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television: “We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro,” “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

Wilmer Valderrama, Executive Producer and Star of Zorro series: “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility for the stories that I help bring to life,” “To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

