Universal Studios Hollywood Now Requires Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test Result for Ages 5 and Up

Following local guidelines, Universal Studios Hollywood will require all Guests ages 5 and up to have either a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entry effective immediately. What’s Happening: The L.A. County Department of Public Health now requires theme parks to only admit visitors ages 5 and up who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test.

Universal Studios Hollywood has updated their policies in compliance with the local ordinance.

Prior to December 17th, these same rules applied only to visitors ages 12 and up.

Universal Studios Hollywood continues to offer a third-party COVID-19 testing site on their property for the convenience of visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations must be approved by the FDS or WHO with the 2nd dose administered no earlier than 14 days prior to arrival in order to qualify.

Visitors planning to get tested prior to arrival should have the results from either a 24 hour antigen test or 48 hours PCR test.

Home test results are not applicable for theme park entry.

Guests over the age of 18 will need a photo ID matching their vaccination record or test results.

Face masks are also required to be worn at all times in the theme park, indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status or negative test result.

