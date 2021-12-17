Universal Studios Hollywood Now Requires Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test Result for Ages 5 and Up

Following local guidelines, Universal Studios Hollywood will require all Guests ages 5 and up to have either a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entry effective immediately.
What’s Happening:
- The L.A. County Department of Public Health now requires theme parks to only admit visitors ages 5 and up who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has updated their policies in compliance with the local ordinance.
- Prior to December 17th, these same rules applied only to visitors ages 12 and up.
- Universal Studios Hollywood continues to offer a third-party COVID-19 testing site on their property for the convenience of visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated.
- Vaccinations must be approved by the FDS or WHO with the 2nd dose administered no earlier than 14 days prior to arrival in order to qualify.
- Visitors planning to get tested prior to arrival should have the results from either a 24 hour antigen test or 48 hours PCR test.
- Home test results are not applicable for theme park entry.
- Guests over the age of 18 will need a photo ID matching their vaccination record or test results.
- Face masks are also required to be worn at all times in the theme park, indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status or negative test result.