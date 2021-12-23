“GMA3” Guest List: Nancy Cartwright, Peyton List and More to Appear Week of December 27th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 27th-31st. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 27th-31st:

Monday, December 27 Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal ( Earn Your Leisure ) Ashton and Carter Kroeger (Persevere Project Co-Founders)

Tuesday, December 28 Dr. Syra Madad (Harvard infectious disease epidemiologist; NYC hospital system Special Pathogens Program Senior Director) Nancy Cartwright ( I’m Still a 10-Year-Old Boy ) Chef Vivian Aronson ( The Asian Market Cookbook ) Brian d’Arcy James ( West Side Story and Hawkeye )

Wednesday, December 29 Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones (American Heart Association President) Dr. Traci Baxley ( Social Justice Parenting ) Vinod Menon (CUNY professor and Chair of Physics) Peyton List ( Cobra Kai )

Thursday, December 30 – (Pre-recorded on December 14) Thatcher Wine ( The Twelve Monotasks ) Dr. Ian Smith ( The Unspoken and Wolf Point )

Friday, December 31 – (Pre-recorded on December 16)

Holiday Performances by: DCappella (“Deck The Halls”) Matteo Bocelli (“Solo”) Brian Courtney Wilson (“Someday at Christmas”) Shaggy (“Warm & Easy”) Lee Brice (“Atta Boy”) Straight No Chaser (“Auld Lang Syne”)



