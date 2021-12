“GMA3” Guest List: Katy Perry, Stacey Abrams and More to Appear Week of January 3rd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 3rd-7th:

Monday, January 3 Dr. Jonathan Fader (Sports and performance psychologist) Darryl DMC McDaniels ( Darryl’s Dream ) Katy Perry ( Play )

Tuesday, January 4 Beth Handel (Executive life coach) Andra Day ( Eggs Over Easy )

Wednesday, January 5 Stacey Abrams ( Stacey’s Extraordinary Words ) Jennifer Nettles ( Go-Big Show )

Thursday, January 6 Representative Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Friday, January 7 Pastor Tim Storey ( Excelente )



