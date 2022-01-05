Wolverine and Deadpool Team Up in Marvel’s “Wolverine #20”

by | Jan 5, 2022 2:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Wolverine’s ongoing series returns this April with more thrills by the same creative team, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert with Wolverine #20.

What’s Happening:

  • The duo of masterful Wolverine storytellers have been delivering non-stop action-packed adventures in what is shaping up to be one of the greatest Wolverine runs in recent history. Now in the aftermath of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they’re back to take the character on some of his most brutal missions yet. And this time, Deadpool is coming along for the ride!
  • Deadpool was the king of Staten Island and now he’s navigating his ways of being an honorary citizen of Krakoa. Wolverine just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants’ safe haven, it’s going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn’t mean Logan has to like it.

What They’re Saying:

  • Benjamin Percy, Creative Team said:
    •  “For ten weeks, the X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE will take readers on an epic, time-shredding adventure that sets up the next era of the mutant books: Destiny of X. How do you follow up something like that? You keep raising the bar higher. Readers will not only experience a non-stop thrill ride, starting in April, but a kickoff story that is as irreverent and hilarious as it is heart-bruised,”
    • “We've been teasing Deadpool for some time now, and he's bullying his way into the pages of Wolverine for a wild (and reluctant) team-up that feels like some cousin to Midnight Run and The Fugitive. Get ready for more Maverick mayhem, more CIA spycraft, and more DANGER (yes, you read that right) at every turn.”
    • “I know this is impossible to fathom, but Adam Kubert has never been better, his mind-blowing layouts — including a motorcycle action sequence for the ages — are beyond comparison.”
  • Adam Kubert, Creative Team said:
    • “Every time a new character or storyline is introduced in WOLVERINE, it feels like a fresh start and an opportunity for Ben and me to reinvent the wheel,”
    • WOLVERINE #20 is no exception with one exception. Deadpool's not a new character. Having drawn him before (most recently on the cover to DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1), I feel more like I'm visiting an old friend. Things change, yes, but our relationship stays the same. For me, DEADPOOL remains one of Marvel's greatest characters. Featuring him alongside Wolverine doesn't get any better and I hope (and think) you'll feel the same… Bub!”
    • “Without giving away any spoilers, this is going to be an explosive and complicated year for the mutants,”
    • “You'll soon learn how the future of Krakoa (and mutantkind) is in peril, and Wolverine will of course be at the center of it all, slashing and hacking away.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed