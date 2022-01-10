New “The Book of Boba Fett” Cake Available at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs is known for offering specialty cakes inspired by the latest Disney shows and movies. Currently available is a special Boba Fett helmet-shaped cake, celebrating The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

In the past, Amorette’s Patisserie has offered cakes inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , WandaVision , The Mandalorian , and more!

In the past, Amorette's Patisserie has offered cakes inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and more!

The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

