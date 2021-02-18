This Week’s “WandaVision” Themed Cake Revealed, Available at Amorette’s Patisserie Tomorrow

Disney Springs has revealed their latest in a series of WandaVision specialty cakes that are released for a limited-time with each new episode, via their Twitter account this afternoon.

Wanda and Vision’s love story is one for the decades! ❤️ Pick up this week’s new @disneyplus #WandaVision petite cake starting Feb. 19 at Amorette's Patisserie while supplies last. 📺 Purchase limits apply. #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/T82ASAn9R2 — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) February 18, 2021

What’s Happening:

Disney Springs WandaVision

The specialty petite cakes, made of chocolate and vanilla chiffon, white and dark chocolate mousse, and cookie crumbs and chocolate pieces are available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World

Amorette’s has released a new cake almost every week in conjunction with new episodes of WandaVision premiering on Disney+

These cakes – the same in flavor every week, but with a different design corresponding to each week’s new episode are available for $20 while supplies last.

These new designs will make for the perfect snack to enjoy while you watch the newest episode of WandaVision when it drops tomorrow, and you can check out Mack’s recap

